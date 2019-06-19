MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver of a scooter has died following a collision with a car in St. Louis Park Wednesday morning.
According to the St. Louis Park city officials, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street West and Quentin Avenue South.
There, authorities responded to a collision involving a car and scooter-type vehicle licensed for use on the roadway.
The scooter driver, identified as a St. Louis Park man, was given aid at the scene and then taken to an area hospital where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of the car, identified as an adult female resident of a neighboring community, cooperated fully with police and was released pending further investigation, city officials said.
Details on how the collision happened have not been released. But city officials say there is no indication that drugs, alcohol or other criminal activity are involved in the incident.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Park Police Department at 952-924-2600.
Details are limited, so check back for more.