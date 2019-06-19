  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delta, Facial Recognition, MSP


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines announced it will give passengers who fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport the option to use facial recognition to board their flight instead of a standard bording pass.

The Star Tribune reports the facial scanners will be installed this week at 16 gates, with availability on all international flights beginning in July. The airline is working with Customs and Border Protection on the process.

The first facial recognition technology used by Delta was installed in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Delta says 72% of its customers say they prefer facial recognition to standard boarding.

Travelers with privacy concerns who opt out of facial recognition can still present their paper or digital boarding pass.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.