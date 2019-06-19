MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of the best golfers in the world are in Minnesota this week. And quite a few of them have something other than golf in common — they are working Moms.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship tees off Thursday in Chaska. It’s one of five majors.

Right now there are 11 Moms on the LPGA tour. Just like for every Mom, the struggle is real, but here on tour, it seems the solution is real, too.

For most, this is a spectator sport. But for the 156 women competing at Hazeltine this week, this is their full-time job.

“Our schedules are a little more erratic than a 9-5 job,” explained Piller. “We may have an early tee time a late tee time, last week we had a lot of rain delays.”

Gerina Mendoza Piller has been a pro since 2011.

Her husband, Martin, plays on the men’s tour and last year, they took on new roles as parents to a baby boy.

“He’s into everything, walking, running, kinda talking, dancing, he loves golf, shocker!” said Piller.

Piller came back on tour in February, Ajai is now 1.

“It was kind of scary at first. You don’t know if you’re going to be able to come back and if you do, if you are still going to be able to compete at the highest level,” explained Piller.

But she’s back, enjoying Hazeltine and her son is enjoying a unique childcare experience. The LPGA has a program sponsored by Smucker’s that allows three full-time nannies to travel on the tour.

“You can travel with your kid, leave them, go play, it’s just kind of like you are at home and you are taking them to a daycare or preschool,” said Piller.

Just last year, seven of the pros had babies. So the program’s getting good use.

“I don’t really even consider them babysitters, I consider them family because they do love our kids like their own,” said Piller.

She says it gives a peace of mind that keeps their golf game strong, and their mom game even stronger. A game she knows is quite personal.

“I’d just encourage Moms that whatever you are doing, it’s the right thing,” said Piller.