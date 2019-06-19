  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:K9 teams, St. Paul Police Department, USPCA Region 112


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lookout, there’s a new top dog in town.

On Wednesday, St. Paul Police Department tweeted out a congratulations to officer Kong Xiong and K9 Diesel on scoring 697.00 out of 700.00 to become USPCA Region 12’s Top Dog.

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 12 is a non-profit organization that assists law enforcement with K9 training and certification.

Defending national champions officer Brady Harrison and K9 Eddie came in second place, earning a score of 696.66.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, 84 K9 teams competed at the trials.

