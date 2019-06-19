MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA) is urging employers to redouble their efforts in safety training after receiving an increase in reports of amputations.
So far during this federal fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2018, MNOSHA has received 15 reports of amputations — many of which involve the severing of a workers’ hands or fingers.
According to the Department of Labor and Industry (DLI), amputations are some of the most serious and debilitating workplace injuries. They are most common when employees operate unguarded mechanical equipment.
MNOSHA is encouraging employers to take immediate steps to reassess amputation hazards in their workplace, as well as offering additional training to their employees.
To learn more you can contact MNOSHA Workplace Safety Consultation at 651-284-5060 or 800-657-3776.