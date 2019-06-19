Filed Under:Amazon, Pavlok Bracelet


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re having trouble resisting those greasy fast food burgers, there’s a new bracelet that claims to help you give up those habits – with a little electric shock.

The Pavlok bracelet, which is sold on Amazon for more than $100, was created by Behavioral Technology in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The makers claim the bracelet, paired with an app, can cure most bad habits in 3 to 5 days by using a small shock. Users have to self-administer the shocks.

According to the makers, the shock creates an association that makes it easy to give up certain bad habits. But there are those who question the science behind the device.

Read more about the bracelet here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.