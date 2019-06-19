Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re having trouble resisting those greasy fast food burgers, there’s a new bracelet that claims to help you give up those habits – with a little electric shock.
The Pavlok bracelet, which is sold on Amazon for more than $100, was created by Behavioral Technology in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The makers claim the bracelet, paired with an app, can cure most bad habits in 3 to 5 days by using a small shock. Users have to self-administer the shocks.
According to the makers, the shock creates an association that makes it easy to give up certain bad habits. But there are those who question the science behind the device.