  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fish, Fish Kill, Lakes, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stinky and unsightly problem is washing ashore in Twin Cities lakes: thousands of dead fish.

But officials say it’s nothing to worry about.

As the water warms up, a naturally occurring bacteria kills fish. This year, it’s happening a little later than usual because Minnesota had a cooler spring.

The Department of Natural Resources says the bacteria weeds out the weaker fish, so only the strong, healthy ones can continue populating the lakes. The DNR says it’s important to remember the seasonal fish kill does not affect the lake’s water quality for swimming or boating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.