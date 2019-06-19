MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a quiet Golden Valley neighborhood, there’s a lot of talk among neighbors.

“We’ve been in communication via email just trying to be more aware of the situation,” Lisa Carlson said.

A home burglary on the block is one of several in Golden Valley, Roseville and Minnetrista.

In one of the incidents, stolen vehicles were used to get away. They’re all part of a bigger crime spree that’s gone on for weeks now.

“We’ve never seen anything so geographically spread out through the metro area from cities of Roseveille, Eagan, all the way out to Big Lake, Monticello and Independence,” Sgt. Rick Denneson with West Hennepin Public Safety said.

Denneson said officials have been handing out crime alerts and telling residents to be on alert.

The break-ins have been happening primarily between midnight and 4 a.m., and the suspects have been taking things like credit cards, electronics, and sometimes, guns.

“The people have been in their residence where people have been sleeping overnight and the fear is there is going to be a confrontation between a homeowner and the suspects inside,” Denneson said.

On top of locking your doors, Denneson said it’s a good idea to have security cameras and to leave your lights on outside at night.

“We have a security system. I think having more signs out, having a neighborhood watch would be beneficial,” Denneson said.

In all of the incidents from over the weekend, police say the suspects gained access to a home or vehicle through unlocked doors. It’s a reminder to double check that you’ve locked up before you go to bed at night.