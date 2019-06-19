Filed Under:Brian Cornell, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All Target registers across the country were down for two hours Saturday, causing long lines and frustration.

Target blamed the problem on computer maintenance. Then on Sunday, some registers were unable to process credit card payments.

On CNBC this morning, Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said it was a tough weekend.

“Tough for our brand and really disappointing for our guests, so I need to start out by apologizing to thousands of guests who were shopping our stores on Saturday and then again on Sunday. And unfortunately we had issues both days,” Cornell said.

Cornell added they were quickly able to determine there was not a data breach, and they got stores back up and running as quickly as possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.