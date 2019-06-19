Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All Target registers across the country were down for two hours Saturday, causing long lines and frustration.
Target blamed the problem on computer maintenance. Then on Sunday, some registers were unable to process credit card payments.
On CNBC this morning, Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said it was a tough weekend.
“Tough for our brand and really disappointing for our guests, so I need to start out by apologizing to thousands of guests who were shopping our stores on Saturday and then again on Sunday. And unfortunately we had issues both days,” Cornell said.
Cornell added they were quickly able to determine there was not a data breach, and they got stores back up and running as quickly as possible.