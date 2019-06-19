Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved a $4.2 billion budget for the 2020 fiscal year on Wednesday, the university said. The budget increases Twin Cities undergraduate tuition by 2%, or $156 per year for resident students.
Resident undergraduate students at the Crookston, Morris and Rochester campuses will see a tuition increase of 1.5%, or $182 per year, the university said. The budget also provides a 2.25% salary pool for merit-based increases for faculty and staff.
The university says the Board previously approved a 10% nonresident/non-reciprocity tuition increase for Twin Cities students in December. Currently enrolled nonresident students will not see an increase of more than 5.5%.
The university says the budget is a 2.8% increase from the previous fiscal year.