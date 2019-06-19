  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite suffering a season-ending injury his first year in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook is now thriving and continuing to turn heads two years later.

On Tuesday, NFL analyst and former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew released a ranking of all 32 starting running backs in the NFL.

(credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)


Cook took the No. 10 spot on the list. Here’s what Jones-Drew had to say about Cook:

“The hiring of Gary Kubiak in Minnesota bodes well for Cook. Throughout the years, Kubiak has turned unheralded backs into 1,000-yard rushers, including former sixth-round pick (and Hall of Famer) Terrell Davis and Mike Anderson (in Denver), Steve Slaton and undrafted free agent Adrian Foster (in Houston) and Ray Rice (in Baltimore). Cook is one of the more naturally talented backs Kubiak has worked with. Look for the third-year veteran to be maximized in this year’s offense — IF he can stay healthy,” Jones-Drew said.

The top three spots go to the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Jets’ Le’Veon Bell, respectively.

Check out the entire list here.

