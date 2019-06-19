  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Black Bear

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Be aware a bear is wandering around the northeast metro.

WCCO viewer Theresa Chandler sent in a photo of a bear crossing a road around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Forest Lake, near July Avenue and 202 Street.

According to the DNR, there are between 12,000 to 15,000 black bears in Minnesota, most of them in the forests of the northern and central part of the state.

While the animals usually avoid people, they sometimes find themselves breaking into garbage cans and bird feeders.

