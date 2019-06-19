  • WCCO 4On Air

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources board plans to consider permanent regulations governing bow- and hand-fishing seasons for catfish.

The regulations impose no statewide size limit but establish a daily bag limit of one flathead catfish and five channel catfish.

The hand-fishing season would run from June 1 to August 31. The bow-fishing season would run concurrent with the rough fish bow-fishing season. That season runs continuously across the southern two-thirds of the state. The DNR board is expected vote on the framework June 26 in Barneveld.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in April 2018 that permits taking catfish by bow, crossbow or by hand. The board adopted emergency rules in October implementing the seasons. The permanent regulations mirror those rules.

