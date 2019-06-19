Comments
MINNEAPOL.IS (WCCO) — A woman who hit and killed someone while driving drunk more than 11 years ago was arrested for another DWI Tuesday afternoon, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says. The report states Elizabeth Renee Jacobson was charged with a first-degree DWI violation in White Bear Township just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The report says 35-year-old Jacobson was arrested at the intersection of 35E and County Road J.
Jacobson also got a DUI at a bar in Lino Lakes last month. According to charging documents, she drove there intoxicated with her 10-year-old daughter in the car.
Jacobson got in a drunk-driving crash on New Year’s Eve in 2008. She drove the wrong way down Highway 10 and hit a deputy car head-on. His wife, Maggie Lopez, was riding along with him and died. Jacobson, then named Elizabeth Rhodes, served nearly five years in prison for the crime.