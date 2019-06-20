Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a 2-year-old girl was found not breathing Thursday morning at New Horizon Academy in Bloomington after becoming entangled in playground equipment.
A source tells WCCO the child was found hanging from a bike helmet on playground equipment. The girl is in the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.
Bloomington police responded to the day care on Hyland Greens Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Officers assisted with life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived.