MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man in western Wisconsin is charged with theft after police say he stole a dog earlier this month from a Hudson family’s backyard.
Charles Wallraff, 58, faces one felony count of theft, according to court documents filed in St. Croix County. He faces a maximum penalty of 6 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
According to a criminal complaint, home surveillance video captured Wallraff stealing a pug on June 7 from a home on Namekagon Loop.
Officers found Wallraff, who as living in a tent in a nearby cemetery, with a pug, which he claimed was his. When asked what the animal’s name was, he replied, “puppy,” the complaint states.
Police arrested Wallraff and returned the dog, which was blind and had diabetes, to its owner.
In an interview with police, Wallraff said he took the dog because he thought it was struggling. He said he tried to get in contact with the homeowners by knocking on the door.