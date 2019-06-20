MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.3 % in May, but professional and business service jobs are up, according to new figures.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said Minnesota gained 100 jobs in May. The state’s 3.3% unemployment rate is slightly lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6%.
“Steady unemployment suggests that the Minnesota workforce is operating near its capacity,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “The tight labor market continues to represent a major challenge to Minnesota’s job growth.”
DEED says five major industry sectors gained jobs over the month of May with professional and business services leading all sectors – up 1,8000. That’s followed by education and healthcare, which is up 700 jobs. Meanwhile, manufacturing had the largest loss – down 1,800 – followed by leisure and hospitality.
Over the year, construction led all other sectors, adding 7,443 jobs.
For more on the unemployment numbers, visit DEED’s website.