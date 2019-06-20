MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has launched a campaign to address the opioid crisis and prevent overdoses.
The initiative, Survival Through Overdose Prevention, includes drug enforcement, treating those dealing with addiction in jails and using specialized tools to prevent fatal overdoses. Officials launched the campaign Thursday.
“The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to stopping the spread of opioid use and curbing this epidemic,” said Hennepin County Sheriff David P. Hutchinson. “We have a real opportunity to address this problem during incarceration. We want to help and treat people at the jail, so they leave with a clear mind and with tools to help them continue their recovery.”
In Minnesota, 30% of opioid-related deaths occur within one year of release from a correctional facility, according to a press release from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. In Hennepin County, 55% of deaths occur in the first 90 days of release.
