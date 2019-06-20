Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s showtime out at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska. One of the biggest golf tournaments of the year is underway.
The pros started teeing off just before 8 a.m. Tuesday for the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
The is the third major tournament of the year for the LPGA. The purse money is $3.85 million. This is the fifth time the state of Minnesota has hosted a major women’s golf championship.
The final group of golfers tee off just after 3 p.m. Thursday. Tee times for the second round Friday start at 7:40 a.m.
If you’d like to head out and watch, tickets are available. Friday you can get in for $40. Saturday and Sunday’s rounds are $45.
Parking is free, but there are some restrictions on what you can bring.
