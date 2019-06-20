ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Inside the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul, Breanna Beach finds her profession. But her passion is found with the young athletes of Minnesota’s Special Olympics.

“It’s the best part of my week, teaching kids not only sports but what Special Olympics is all about,” Beach said.

Working in law enforcement, she’s a frequent torch bearer because officers and employees are primary sponsors.

Last year, Minnesota law enforcement groups donated $4.3 million to help program, lodge and transport Special Olympians across the state.

The “flame of hope” torch is currently on its way, being run, bicycled even skateboarded by officers from the Canadian Border to the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul. Along with an athlete, Beach will have the honor of igniting the cauldron at Friday’s opening ceremonies being held on the UST football field.

“It will be humbling for sure – a goosebumps moment,” Beach said.

Perhaps much like the thrill she felt just a few months ago while running the torch through the deserts of the United Arab Emirates.

“So this is the torch made specifically for the World Games,” Beach explains as she holds a torch presented to her.

Beach helped coach Minnesota’s five special Olympians who competed at the World Games in Abu Dhabi back in March.

“It’s an honor to represent them, it’s humbling, it’s an experience and truly they are some of my best friends,” Beach said.

It’s a friendship that will be on full display this weekend as athletes compete in the annual Minnesota State Special Olympics summer games at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

“These athletes have more determination and drive, tenacity and will than anybody I’ve ever met. And they truly make you feel welcome and a part of your world – it’s a great experience,” Beach said.