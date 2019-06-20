SEVERE THUNDERSTORMSA number of counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings. Click here for more information.
Filed Under:Gov. Tim Walz, Knee Surgery, Medial Meniscus Tear

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz has ended a temporary transfer of power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan after a successful knee surgery.

Walz initiated the transfer of power beginning at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Walz had surgery on his left knee to fix a medial meniscus tear, a common injury for runners.

“Thank you to all the medical professionals who contributed to a quick and successful procedure that will allow me to start running again,” Gov. Walz said. “And thank you to Lieutenant Governor Flanagan for holding down the fort at the Capitol today. I look forward to getting back in the office on Monday after a weekend of recuperation.”

Doctors say the governor is on track for a speedy recovery.

