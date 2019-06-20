



The last day of astrological spring looks to bring rain to Minnesota.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says a band of showers and storms is expected to wash over the state Thursday, moving from west to east.

In the Twin Cities, the rain will arrive in the afternoon and is expected to fall through the early part of the evening commute.

I think we’ll be dry this morning, but rain should arrive by mid-late afternoon. You won’t need your umbrella this morning but you’ll want it leaving work today. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/htXnIqu2AS — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) June 20, 2019

The rainy weather looks to last through the weekend, with possible severe storms Friday.

The National Weather Service says southwestern Minnesota has a slight risk for severe weather Friday while the Twin Cities has a marginal risk of severe storms.

Along with the rain, the weekend is also going to bring summer-like warmth.

Astrological summer begins Friday, on the summer solstice, and temperatures looks to jump into the 80s by Sunday. Even warmer temps are expected in the middle of next week.