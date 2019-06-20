Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A confirmed tornado touched down in Redwood County Thursday evening. The National Weather Service is advising residents to get to shelter immediately.
There are also several severe thunderstorm warnings for numerous parts of southern Minnesota. For up-to-date alerts, visit the WCCO weather page.
Multiple WCCO viewers sent in photos of possible funnel clouds near Wabasso.
These weather conditions are developing. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates as they become available.