TORNADO WARNING:Confirmed tornado in Redwood County -- and severe thunderstorm warnings in several counties.
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Tornado Warnings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A confirmed tornado touched down in Redwood County Thursday evening. The National Weather Service is advising residents to get to shelter immediately.

There are also several severe thunderstorm warnings for numerous parts of southern Minnesota. For up-to-date alerts, visit the WCCO weather page.

Multiple WCCO viewers sent in photos of possible funnel clouds near Wabasso.

These weather conditions are developing. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates as they become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.