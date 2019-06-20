Travelers Championship: How Low Can Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay Go?Travelers Championship brings the PGA Tour east to TPC River Highlands, where Bubba Watson looks to fend of Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay.

Ouch: NFL Analyst Says Vikings Will Go 5-11 This Season With the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line looking to be in better shape for the upcoming season, many Vikings fans have high hopes for a successful season. But one NFL analyst doesn’t share those high hopes for the Vikings.

Twins Lose To Red Sox Following Longest Game In Target Field HistoryEduardo Rodríguez knew his job was to pile up innings after the Boston Red Sox had to go 17 innings in Tuesday's loss at Minnesota.

LPGA Babysitting Program Provides Daycare For Working Moms Competing On TourSome of the best golfers in the world are in Minnesota this week. And quite a few of them have something other than golf in common -- they are working moms.