MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the body found earlier this month in the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Touy Souvannaphong, of St. Cloud, was found in the river on June 5.
His death remains under investigation.
On June 5, a kayaker noticed Souvannaphong’s body in the river near St. Cloud Hospital. Investigators said they found a small campsite nearby.
Anyone with information on Souvannaphong’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240.