Filed Under:Body Found, St. Cloud, Touy Souvannaphong


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the body found earlier this month in the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Touy Souvannaphong, of St. Cloud, was found in the river on June 5.

His death remains under investigation.

On June 5, a kayaker noticed Souvannaphong’s body in the river near St. Cloud Hospital. Investigators said they found a small campsite nearby.

Anyone with information on Souvannaphong’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.