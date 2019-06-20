MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Phoenix Suns selected Jarrett Culver in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, and are set to trade him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the team’s #11 pick in the first round along with Dario Saric.
Culver played at Texas Tech. Culver’s last game was, fittingly, in Minnesota when the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in the NCAA championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The deal cannot become official for salary-cap purposes until July 6, which is why the Suns made the sixth pick for the Timberwolves.
ESPN first reported the trade. Saric’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, confirmed on Twitter that his client was headed to the Suns.
The Timberwolves have a new president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, the former Houston Rockets assistant general manager who’s running a draft for the first time.