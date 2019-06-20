  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Constantine Christ Legeros, Fatal Scooter Crash, St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified an 88-year-old man who died Wednesday when the scooter he was driving collided with a vehicle in St. Louis Park.

Constantine Christ Legeros, of St. Louis Park, died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Officials say the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street West and Quentin Avenue South. The vehicle driven by Legeros was a step-through scooter similar to a Vespa. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but state law does not require a helmet for that type of vehicle.

The female driver of the car involved in the collision cooperated with police and was released pending further investigation. Officials say she was traveling eastbound on 28th Street West and had the right of way.

Legeros was transported to an area hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the crash.

St. Louis Park Police are investigating.

