MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities at the University of Minnesota are warning students and others about a reported assault near one of the campus light-rail stops.
University police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the West Bank light-rail station.
Police say three robbers attacked the victim and stole their belongings.
The victim wasn’t seriously hurt.
Police did not release a description of the robbers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.