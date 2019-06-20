SEVERE THUNDERSTORMSA number of counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings. Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities at the University of Minnesota are warning students and others about a reported assault near one of the campus light-rail stops.

University police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the West Bank light-rail station.

Police say three robbers attacked the victim and stole their belongings.

The victim wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police did not release a description of the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

