Eagan, Minnesota Vikings, TCO Performance Center


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As summer begins, its time to start talking football. The Vikings have announced their plans for this year’s training camp.

Once again, tickets will be free, but you do have to have them to get into to the TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Season Ticket holders can start reserving their tickets on Monday. They then will be offered to the general public next Wednesday.

Full team practices will kick off on Friday July 26. In all, 16 practices will be open to the public.

Each fan will be able to reserve up to four free seats for a maximum of two days.

There are also reserved seating that you can buy for $15 a seat.

