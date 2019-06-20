



It’s a busy weekend in the Twin Cities. The Pride Festival is sure to bring a lot of people to Minneapolis.

And jazz lovers will take over St. Paul. WCCO This Morning previews those events and more if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

Twin Cities Pride Festival

The Twin Cities Pride Festival is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ Community. Head to Loring Park Friday through Sunday to check out 400 booths, munch on food from 40 different vendors, and enjoy four free stages with music and other performances!

The popular Pride Parade is Sunday.

Twin Cities Jazz Fest

The Twin Cities Jazz Fest is bringing people together to enjoy and appreciate the art form of jazz. The festival is located in and around Mears Park in the Lowertown neighborhood of downtown St. Paul.

The fest features live jazz music at three outdoor stages and 15 venues. Bring your walking shoes and visit them all… for free!

Jazz Fest takes place Friday through Sunday.

Lake Minnetonka Summer Splash

Everybody get Lakeside!

The second annual Lake Minnetonka Summer Splash is happening in downtown Wayzata.

Along with browsing for paintings and photographs at the Art Experience, you can get a free sailboat ride, enjoy live music and watch the Wayzata Match cup and more.

Back To The 50’s Weekend

Finally, get ready to see a lot of classic cars roll into the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Street Rod Association’s “Back to the 50’s Weekend” is at the State Fairgrounds.

More than 12,000 street rods, customs, classics and restored vehicles, all dating from 1964 and earlier will be on display.

Tickets are $12 for adults, kids 12 and under get in for free.