The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and 18 locations in our region, this inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to reclaim the future for millions.

Date:  September 28, 2019

Time: Registration 8:00/Ceremony 9:30

For more information, visit: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/MN-Minnesota-NorthDakota?fr_id=12655&pg=entry

 

