MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is proposing new groundwater quality standard recommendations for 27 substances determined to be a threat to public health, including compounds known as PFAS.

The proposed limits announced Friday marks the first time in a decade that the state’s groundwater standards have been updated.

The recommended enforcement standard for PFAS is below the federal advisory and the same as one in place in Vermont.

The public will have a chance to comment on the newly proposed standards in the coming months before the Department of Natural Resources proposes rules to incorporate them. That process is expected to take two and a half years, but administration officials could seek an emergency rule to enact them sooner.

Evers declared 2019 the “Year of Clean Drinking Water.”

