Minneapolis News, Shootings, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Sioux Falls that left one man dead and two people injured has been arrested by federal marshals in Minneapolis.

Authorities say 34-year-old Ramon Deron Smith had been on the run since the June 8 shooting that killed 42-year-old Larry Carr Jr. and wounded two others outside a Sioux Falls apartment building.

Two women who were wanted as material witnesses in the case were arrested last week in Idaho. All three are expected to be returned to South Dakota to face charges.

Investigators have said the shooting was the result of social media dispute.

