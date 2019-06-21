Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maplewood woman already serving 22 years for the drug deaths of three men, is expected to plead guilty to two more murder charges she faces.
It’s been three years since Beverly Burrell was first charged in the overdose deaths, involving heroin laced with fentanyl that she was accused of selling to them.
Last year, a judge sentenced Burrell to just over eight years for knowingly selling drugs that killed Minnesota veteran Dustin Peltier. The year before, she received a 14-year sentence in the overdose deaths of Max Tillitt and Luke Ronnei.
Burrell’s attorney tells Minnesota Public Radio his client is now ready to plead guilty to the final two cases, involving the deaths of Spencer Johnson and Nick Petrick.
Friday’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m., and sentencing will likely follow. WCCO will have a camera in the courtroom.