  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bryan Malone, Iowa, Sexual Abuse, Wartburg College

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been imprisoned for roaming a dorm at a northeast Iowa college and touching sleeping students.

Bremer County District Court records say 23-year-old Bryan Malone was sentenced Monday to more than 14 years. He’d pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and other crimes. He’s also been ordered to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Malone used his Wartburg College identification card to enter the Wartburg dorm early on Feb. 4 last year. He went into the rooms of three female students and groped them as they slept. Authorities say Malone also entered the room of a student who was gone and stole $300.

After learning about the incidents, the college installed security cameras in several new spots in addition to 30 already situated around campus. Other security measures were taken as well.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.