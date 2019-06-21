MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the capture and detection of four invasive carp within the past several weeks in Minnesota waters.
The DNR says a bighead carp was captured at the Xcel Energy King Power Plant in Oak Park Heights, and two silver carp were captured in Pool 4 of the Mississippi River between Red Wing and Wabasha. Another tagged silver carp was found in Pool 4.
“It is unusual that several of a single species would be captured in a short span of time. But, given the persistent high water this spring, this is not a surprise,” said Nick Frohnauer, DNR invasive fish coordinator.
Individual captures of adult fish do not indicate reproduction or an established population of invasive carp, the DNR says.
To report invasive carp, call 651-587-2781 or email invasivecarp.dnr@state.mn.us, take a photo, transport the fish to the nearest DNR fisheries office or make arrangements for it to be picked up by an official.