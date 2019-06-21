Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is the latest state to join a lawsuit against a proposed merger of major telecom companies T-Mobile and Sprint, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Friday. Thirteen other Attorney Generals are part of a complaint alleging the merger would increase cellphone prices, cut jobs, and hurt rural customers.
“It will reduce market competition and it will make our economy worse,” Ellison said in a video Friday. “The larger context is that we have a rapidly monopolizing economy where only a few players are controlling the whole industry.”
The complaint, according to Ellison’s office, also alleges the merger would reduce competition and its benefits. In his announcement Ellison argued the proposed combined company would have more power to raise prices and cut quality of cellular service.