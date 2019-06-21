There were no reports of injuries when the severe weather swept through Redwood, Brown and Watonwan counties Thursday evening. Watonwan County sheriff’s officials say a large turkey barn near St. James sustained substantial damage. A deluge of rain flooded streets in Redwood Falls and Morgan. Baseball-sized hail fell in parts of the region.

In Wabasso, it was a surreal sight. The storm itself moved through quickly, with families saying it was all of a five-minute ordeal.

WCCO viewer Paul Daub sent in a video of the tornado there, which was part of the storm that spanned more than 100 miles, from Cottonwood to South Branch.

Along with the tornado, it also brought hail, wind, and lots of rain, leading to flash floods like this one Ben sent us from Redwood Falls.

The Altmann family was outside as the storm was approaching. They heard it coming, and then the family mother looked up and knew it was time to bunker down.

“It was swirling, swirling right over our house,” Jodee Altmann said. “All of a sudden, the winds picked up and I freaked out and hit the basement.”

The whole family made it inside on time. After a few minutes, it was all quiet and they went back outside to look at the damage. Several trees were knocked down, damaging part of the house, but there were no injuries.

Not too long after the storm hit, Jodee Altmann said her neighbors showed up and started clearing the trees and other damage away, all part of living in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service predicts more storms, some possibly severe, may arrive Friday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

