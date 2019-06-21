Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our pet of the week is Winkie, an 8-year-old pit bull mix.
(credit: Animal Humane Society)
The Animal Humane Society says Winkie is a pup who has plenty of loving companionship to give. He is sweet, affectionate and energetic and loves going for walks and playing with toys. He would also enjoy a quiet night snuggling on the couch.
Winkie is at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley and his adoption fee is $194.