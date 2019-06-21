(credit: Animal Humane Society)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our pet of the week is Winkie, an 8-year-old pit bull mix.

The Animal Humane Society says Winkie is a pup who has plenty of loving companionship to give. He is sweet, affectionate and energetic and loves going for walks and playing with toys. He would also enjoy a quiet night snuggling on the couch.

Winkie is at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley and his adoption fee is $194.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.