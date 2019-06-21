Filed Under:St. Louis Park, Tax Fraud, Thanh Do, Thom Pham


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Restaurant owner Thom Pham has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to 38 counts of filing false tax returns, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Pham, 45, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty June 11 to tax fraud for underreporting monthly taxable sales at his restaurant, Thanh Do, in St. Louis Park. He has been placed on probation for five years and ordered him to spend a year in the workhouse. The judge agreed to let Pham serve it on electric home monitoring instead.

At the Tuesday sentencing, Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu said she was not sending Pham to prison because he appeared “amenable to probation” and she wants him to pay the money he owes to the state.

Pham will pay restitution to the state of $130,858 for the taxes owed from November 2013 through December 2016, penalty and interest. He will also have 39 felony convictions on his record.

WCCO-TV first reported in 2012 that Pham owed more than $164,000 to the Minnesota Department of Revenue since opening his first restaurant in 1999. At the time, he told us he was on a monthly payment plan to the government.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.