MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here is a reminder that Sunday’s Pride Parade will follow a different route this year. Instead of following Hennepin Avenue, it will go down 2nd Avenue starting at 3rd Street.
It ends at Loring Park, home to one of the largest celebrations in the Midwest.
The Pride Festival will have 400 exhibitor booths, 40 food vendors, and four free stages of entertainment. Pride Fest is on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Another change to note for the weekend — major road construction. The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 35W in both directions tonight between I-94 and Highway 280. That means drivers from the east metro will have to plan ahead if coming to downtown Minneapolis.
Crews are taking down the 5th Street pedestrian bridge near the University of Minnesota’s east bank campus. The new bridge won’t be done until August. The highway is expected to reopen early Monday morning.