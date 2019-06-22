  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers found a tipped-over houseboat on the side of a Wisconsin road this week, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook account Friday.

Officers say the houseboat was in the process of being built when they found it, and they ask for the owner to call the office at (715) 381-4320.

