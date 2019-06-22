  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:David Ortiz, Dominican Republic, Local TV, Red Sox, Shooting


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After being shot and seriously injured in the Dominican Republic on June 9, former Red Sox player David Ortiz was moved out of the intensive care unit Saturday, the Red Sox announced on behalf of his wife Tiffany.

The team said he is in good condition and is recovering.

