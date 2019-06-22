  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:DFL, Kassim Busuri, St. Paul City Council, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul City Council member is being urged to resign for past anti-gay posts on Facebook.

Gay advocates from Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party are presenting a resolution Sunday at the party’s convention in St. Paul asking for Kassim Busuri to resign. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Busuri was appointed to represent Ward 6 in January.

Busuri says his Muslim faith does not support homosexuality and that criticizing his previous posts amounts to Islamophobia. He says he will represent all his constituents regardless of sexual orientation but won’t recant his past statements.

The posts came to light Wednesday after Busuri was the only council member not to support a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month.

In one 2014 post, Busuri said he was “going back to Uganda” after the country approved a law criminalizing homosexuality.

