MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump made a change to his deportation plan late Saturday afternoon. It’s a situation that has some Minnesotans on edge.

Sunday was set to be the busiest of days for immigration officers. President Trump ordered a two thousand plus person deportation operation in cities like Chicago, LA and Houston. Minneapolis was not named.

President Trump spoke to reporters before heading to Camp David on Saturday.

“They came into our country illegally and we’re taking them out legally. We are bringing them back to their country,” Trump said.

We got some personal perspective on the order from a volunteer of MIRAC, the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee. A volunteer for the grassroots organization talked to WCCO but asked to be unnamed.

“This is something that has been happening; it’s not new to us. People have been separated from their families for a long time,” she said.

She immigrated from Africa and asked that we hide her identity in protection of other family members.

“I would say that laws are not always just, and you really don’t know what people are facing in their home countries. I would hope that people are more welcoming and that you take time to listen to the stories of immigrants,” she said.

Immigration officers are now standing down after a late afternoon change of plans.

The president tweeted:

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!”

MIRAC has planned a rally on June 30 at 2 p.m. at Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue to address an issue that has Minnesotans divided.

“We are asking Minnesotans to stand in solidarity, with affected people and demand that we stop separating families whatever that may look like,” the volunteer said.

The Minneapolis mayor and police chief sent us a joint statement before President Trump announced the delay. The city leaders say they condemn any action that puts residents at risk. Should an operation happen in Minneapolis, the police department said they will not cooperate with ICE.