MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a lot going on at the PGA Women’s Championship, and much of it is designed to grow interest in the game.

Our newest edition to the WCCO Sports Department, Norman Seawright, caught up with some golfers in the middle of it all.

Will Vogel is getting a quick lesson at the LPGA Championship.

“I wouldn’t say I’m great. I mostly play just for fun,” Vogel said.

And I do mean quick.

“(It’s) a little tricky. I’d love to have a little more time with them, that’s for sure,” pro golfer Jeff Bass said.

Bass only gets to spend 15 minutes with students at the Hazeltine National Golf Club, but he makes every one of them count.

“I really have a special affinity for working with beginners, and I love working with kids,” Bass said.

Golf is a game for everyone. One half of the fun at these tournaments is watching the pros at work, and the other half is working on the skills yourself.

“Sometimes you try to cram too much into that time, so for newer golfers I would encourage them to look at a series of lessons,” Bass said.

“That was great. That was fun. Lots of good things to know,” Vogel said.

Vogel’s short game got a little boost.

“If they can take one thing with them that helps them out, then we’re excited about that,” Bass said.