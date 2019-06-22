Comments
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP/WCCO) — CJ Cron bashed a home run before providing a tie-breaking single in the 10th inning to send the Twins past the Royals, 5-3. Miguel Sano and Jake Cave also homered for the Twins, who blew a 3-0 lead in the eighth before beating Kansas City for the second straight day.
The Twins’ Jose Berrios allowed two runs on five hits. He had to leave the game with two on and nobody out in the eighth with a blister on his right ring finger.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)