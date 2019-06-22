  • WCCO 4On Air

Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.

MSRA’s ‘Back to the 50s’ Weekend

Sarah Carlson’s ‘Real Housewives of Minnesota’ Blog

The ‘Year of Apollo’ at the Bell Museum

Share Your Apollo Story with NASA

Songs for Daybrighteners at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters

University of Minnesota Newborn Intensive Care Unit

Twin Cities Pride Festival

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National

Twin Cities Jazz Fest

