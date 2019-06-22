Filed Under:Coon Rapids Hockey, Jennifer Leanne Crosbie, Local TV, Restitution


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A treasurer who stole $36 thousand from her son’s Coon Rapids hockey team last year was sentenced to 90 days in jail this month. Jennifer Leanne Crosbie, 37, must also pay more than $28 thousand dollars in restitution and complete 50 hours of community service.

Crosbie will serve 30 days in jail, but she may be eligible for two 30-day periods of work release in substitution of jail time. She will be on supervised probation for 10 years.

