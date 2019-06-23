Filed Under:Babysitter, Hennepin County, Infant Death, Jennifer Baldwin, Local TV


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A babysitter charged with murdering an infant in March 2018 was convicted guilty of unintentional second-degree murder and third-degree assault Friday. Jennifer Baldwin, 38, had her jury trial in Hennepin County just before noon Friday.

Police say the infant’s mother dropped him off at Baldwin’s Brooklyn Center home on March 15, 2018. Baldwin told authorities she laid the infant down when his eyes rolled back.

An autopsy revealed the baby was a victim of a blunt force head injury.

Baldwin later said she handled the infant “aggressively” and “roughly” that day. She also said she had not taken her medications for anxiety and a mood disorder that morning.

Baldwin’s sentencing is set for July 22, 2019.

